CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

The theft took place at Alconbury Recycling Centre between 4.30pm on Saturday December 17 and 6.45am the following day.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information regarding the incident should contact police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.