CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

A man entered the house in Almond Road, Dogsthorpe through a side door on the morning of Sunday January 22.

He left without stealing anything after being disturbed by a dog and homeowner.

Anyone with information should contact Peterborough CID or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.