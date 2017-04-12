CCTV released of man wanted in connection with incident involving two young boys at swimming pool

CCTV has been released after an incident involving a man and two young boys at a swimming pool.

After initial enquiries have failed to identify a suspect, officers are releasing the images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an incident on March 27 at Spalding swimming pool at around 6.30pm.

Do you recognise this man?

Two boys were involved. One of the boys was touched on the arm, the other had a towel pulled from him.

It is alleged that the man’s intention may have been to take pictures of the boys.

Please call 101 with any information with incident reference 381 of March 27.