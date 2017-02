CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft from Sainsbury’s in Bourne.

An external hardrive was stolen from the shop in Exeter Street back in December.

Police believe this man may be able to help our enquiries.

If you recognise him, or this is you, please call officers on 101. To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.