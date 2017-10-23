CCTV released of duo who may have information about card fraud

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to in connection with a bank card fraud.

On Monday October 9, a purse containing bank cards was stolen from a staff room at a business in Buckden.

The cards were later used to make transactions totalling £650.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Lee Hurley on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.