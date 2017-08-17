CCTV released in police hunt for man linked to Peterborough assault and abuse

Police investigating an assault in Peterborough have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At about 4.35pm on Tuesday (August 15) a man in his 20s was assaulted in Lincoln Road.

He received minor injuries as a result of the attack.

It is believed the same man who carried out the attack also verbally abused and threatened a member of staff at a branch of Paddy Power in Lincoln Road on August 4.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0446420817. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.