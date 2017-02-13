CCTV released following violent disorder in Huntingdon

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a violent disorder in Huntingdon.

The incident happened on Sunday February 5 at approximately 2.30am outside Cromwell’s public house, High Street, Huntingdon.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim, a man in his 20s, received serious injuries after being punched in the face.

T/DC Eliot Ducket said: “This attack could have had far more serious consequences for the victim. Incidents like this involving blows to the head can prove fatal so we are particularly keen to catch this offender.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.