CCTV released after violent assault Cambridgeshire police say was a hate crime

A man was punched several times in an unprovoked attack that Cambridgeshire police say they are treating as a ‘hate crime.’

Detectives are investigating the assault on the 40-year-old Eastern European man in Parsons Lane, Littleport, at about midnight June 17/18.

Do you recognise this man?

A man and a youth approached him as he walked home and verbally abused him before punching him several times causing him to fall to the ground.

After the assault he ran to the Crown pub where police were alerted. He was treated in hospital and released.

Police are appealing for information and have released CCTV of a man they would like to trace.

DC Mark Beaven said: “It is clear from what the attackers said that this man was targeted because of where he is from. I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the man pictured in the image to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0341540617 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.