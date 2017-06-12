CCTV released after “traumatic” burglary at elderly victim’s Peterborough home

Police in Peterborough have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a “traumatic” burglary.

The burglary happened in Lincoln Road, Peterborough at about 2.15am on Thursday June 1.

Do you recognise this man? jeqaFt8JWpT9RMNhlEW_

During the incident the occupant confronted the offender and told him to leave.

DC Justin Parr said: “This was a particularly traumatic incident for the elderly victim and we are keen to find the offender as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Justin Parr on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.