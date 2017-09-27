CCTV released after theft at shop in Peterborough

CCTV images have been released of a woman who may be able to help police with enquiries after a theft at a shop in Peterborough this morning.

The theft of cigarettes and tobacco took place at JJ News & Convenience in Donaldson Drive, Paston, Peterborough, at around 9.33am on Wednesday September 27.

Do you recognise this car?

A woman entered the store, requested the goods but then left without paying for them.

She is described as, white, with blond hair, of slim build and wearing ‘stylish’ clothes.

She arrived and left in a dark coloured soft top convertible car.

Police would like to hear form anyone who can help with this investigation. Call 101 quoting incident number 112 of September 27.

Do you recognise this woman?