CCTV released after spate of thefts in Wisbech

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a number of incidents in the Lynn Road area of Wisbech.

The incidents happened between 4am and 5.30am on Sunday July 2 and included:

* An attempted theft from a vehicle and an attempted burglary, crime numbers CF0374310717 and CF0374350717, when at around 4.40am the offender has searched through two cars before unsuccessfully attempting to enter the property through the rear kitchen window. He then made off over the fence into the neighbours garden.

* A burglary, crime reference number CF0374130717, when a handbag was stolen which contained the victims passport, driving license and ID card. A set of car keys were also stole from the property. The offender was found in the building and chased away.

* An attempted burglary and shed burglary, crime number CF0374460717, when an offender attempted to open a downstairs bathroom window, but was unsuccessful. They then gained access to two sheds in the rear garden of the property, however it is believed nothing was taken.

* An attempted garage burglary and theft from a vehicle, crime number CF0374430717, the offender got away with a speed camera monitoring device.

* An attempted shed burglary, crime number CF0373390717, when the offender was found in the garden by the victim and was confronted. He then fled empty handed.

Anyone with information should call DC Jon Edwards on 101 quoting the relevant number. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.