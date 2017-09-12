CCTV released after sexual assault in Queensgate Peterborough

CCTV images have been released by police following a sexual assault in the Queensgate Centre in Peterborough.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images, released this morning, in connection with the sexual assault which took place in Boots.

Do you recognise this man?

The female victim was in Boots at around 10am on Saturday, August 19, when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her before leaving the store.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0477970817 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

OTHER NEWS: CCTV released of man wanted in connection with serious assault in Peterborough city centre

