CCTV released after over £20,000 in jewellery and cash stolen from village home

CCTV has been released following a burglary where thousands of pounds of cash and jewellery were stolen.

At about 11.30am on Monday March 20, five men, wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered, gained entered to a property in Common Lane, Hemingford Abbots.

They removed a safe containing about £5,000 in cash and high value jewellery, including a ladies’ Rolex watch worth £15,000. They then left the scene in what is believed to be a silver Ford Mondeo.

Detective Constable Stuart Miller said: “This burglary has left the victims shaken and I’d urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area yesterday morning to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.