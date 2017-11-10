CCTV released after man, claiming to be carer, burgles elderly Peterborough resident

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

At around 2am last Friday, November 3, a man knocked on the elderly victim’s door in Lincoln Gate, Lincoln Road, claiming to be his carer and brought his dinner.

Do you recognise this man?

The man let the offender in who then picked up his wallet, stole £50, and left.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number CF0633531117 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.