CCTV released after credit cards stolen and used

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Godmanchester.

During the burglary in Grainger Avenue, Godmanchester between 1pm and 5pm yesterday (Wednesday September 20) a wallet and purse were taken.

Do you recognise this man?

Around £90 was spent using one of the credit cards in a shop in Causeway, Godmanchester, later the same day.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0539910917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org