CCTV released after attempted burglary in Sawtry

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with in connection with an attempted burglary in Sawtry.

The incident happened between midday and 12.30pm last Monday (23 October), in Newton Road.

The offenders forced their way in through the back door but no items were stolen.

The offenders arrived and left the scene in a maroon Citroen Picasso.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0611511017 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.