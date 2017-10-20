CCTV released after assault on man outside pub

CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to after an assault outside a pub.

The incident happened outside a pub in New Road, Spalding, shortly before 11pm on Saturday October 14.

A 19 year-old man suffered facial injuries during the incident.

If you know the identity of the man in the image, please call PC James Wood at Spalding Police Station by dialling 101 and quoting incident 492 of 14th October.