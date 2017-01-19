CCTV released after £500 worth of goods stolen from Waitrose

CCTV has been released of a woman police want to speak to in connection with the theft of around £500 worth of goods from Waitrose.

The theft took place at around 10.50am on Monday, January 16, when around 40 items were taking from the Huntingdon branch.

Around £500 of toiletries including electronic toothbrush heads and women’s razors were stolen from the store.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.