CCTV of woman released after Peterborough council enforcement officer is assaulted trying to stop Bridge Street cyclist

CCTV has been released of a woman police want to trace after a council enforcement officer was assaulted having stopped a cyclist in Peterborough Bridge Street.

As widely publicised, Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre is a ‘no cycling’ zone.

A council enforcement officer attempted to stop a female cyclist on Friday afternoon, September 8, at about 2pm.

The council officer was then assaulted by the woman.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV image is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF0515980917.