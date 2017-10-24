CCTV of attempted robbery by gang with hammer in Peterborough

Police have released CCTV of three men they would like to speak with in connection with an attempted robbery in Peterborough last week.

At about 8.40pm on Friday (October 20) three men entered a food store in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Two of them selected drinks and while one of them was paying the third man entered the counter area and threatened one of the employees with a hammer.

He made off empty handed and fortunately no one was injured.

Officers are appealing to the public to identify the three men pictured in the CCTV images.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CF0605371017 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report.