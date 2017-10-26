CCTV not working near sex attack scene

CCTV cameras around Rhubarb Bridge are not working- despite two serious sex attacks taking place in the area less than a month ago.

One woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint on September 30, while another was attacked on a footpath near the bridge on October 6.

It has now been revealed that CCTV cameras near the bridge are not working after rats chewed the cables.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We are aware council CCTV isn’t currently working however we have been reviewing other CCTV in the area as part of the investigation.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “The five CCTV cameras that are located close to Rhubarb Bridge are currently not operational and we are in the process of addressing this.”

The spokesman could not say how long the cameras had been out of action for.

The CCTV problems came to light after yobs threw a brick from the bridge onto traffic below at about 10.15pm on Tuesday. Julie Howell was a passenger in a car which was hit by the object. She said: “It bounced off the bonnet, hit the windscreen on the passenger side where I was sitting. That’s one of my nine lives gone. I don’t know what it was or how it happened but could easily have been fatal.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the two sex assaults.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.