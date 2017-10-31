CCTV images released after elderly woman conned in Peterborough

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace after a fraudster conned an elderly woman out of £250.

The incident happened on 13 October when a man knocked on an elderly woman’s door in The Steynings, Werrington, claiming her gutters needed cleaning.

After 30 minutes of work the woman was charged £250 and driven to a nearby cashpoint in Staniland Way to withdraw the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CF0591361017 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org