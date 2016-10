Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Huntingdon.

The incident took place at about 2am on October 17 when unknown offenders forced their way into Huntingdon Community Centre in Ambury Road.

A safe containing approximately £1,000 was taken. Some of the money belonged to adults with learning difficulties who used the centre.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.