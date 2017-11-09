CCTV image of man who broke into Peterborough mosque released

A CCTV image of a man who broke into a Peterborough mosque stealing a charity collection box containing £500 has been released.

A burglar used a crowbar to break into the Faizan e Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street on Saturday, stealing the charity collection and causing thousands of pounds damage to the building.

The burglary took place between 4.20am and 4.50am on Saturday, November 4.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the mosque, said: “We feel sick. You don’t expect people to break into a religious building, whether it’s a mosque or a church.

“People donated money to help a good cause and it’s gone.

“I think he must be a sick man to have done this.

“It breaks your heart.”

The damage he has caused to the door and the walls is considerable. The door and the special marble tiles cannot be repaired and will have to be replaced. We are still getting estimates, but it is going to cost thousands of pounds.

“We think the box taken had about £500 in it. The money was for social welfare - for example, if someone needed to pay for a funeral but could not afford it, the money would be used to help out.”

The offender is described as white, around 6ft tall of medium build, was wearing a navy blue hooded top, jeans, Adidas trainers and black leather clothes and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Detective Constable Graham Holmes, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “As well as stealing from charity the offender has also caused damage to the building.”

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police by calling 101.