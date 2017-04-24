CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted in popular Peterborough bar

A woman was sexually assaulted while at a popular Peterborough bar.

The woman was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her and was then physically assaulted by a second man while in Solstice bar in Northminster Road at between 1.15am and 1.30am on Saturday (April 22).

Do you know these men?

The victim was left with bruising to her face.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.

PC Callum Orchard said: “This was a particularly distressing incident for the victim of this attack and we are keen to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number CF0219530417 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.