CCTV appeal after autistic teen assaulted in Peterborough store

Police are appealing for help to trace a man after an autistic teenager was assaulted in a Peterborough store.

The assault happened in the Broadway branch of Poundland at around 11.15am on Friday, June 30.

The 17-year-old youth was pushed to the floor by a man in the store.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF00369540617 or visit https://www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org