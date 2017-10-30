CCTV appeal after attempted burglary at Peterborough convenience store

Detectives have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary at a convenience store in Peterborough.

The incident happened at around 2.41am on Saturday, October 21 at Alexandra News in Alexandra Road when three people broke the shop’s shutter and damaged a window. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

CCTV images released by police

Officers are appealing to the public to identify the three men pictured in the CCTV images.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0605831017 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.