Caution for boy, 15, after attempted bank robbery in Peterborough

A 15-year-old boy has received a caution after an attempted bank robbery in Peterborough last week.

Police investigating the attempted robbery in Peterborough released CCTV of the incident to trace the boy Friday.

The incident happened just before 1pm on Wednesday (May 3) at a bank in Lincoln Road.

The boy, wearing a dark coat, entered the bank and made threats to staff.

The cashier instantly raised the alarm and he left the bank empty handed.

The 15-year-old was identified over the weekend and has now received a police caution.