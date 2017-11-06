Cash taken from charity safe and damage caused to Peterborough mosque in burglary

Cash was taken from a Peterborough mosque after a burglar used a crowbar to break in.

Around £500 was taken from the Fazina Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, between around 4.20am and 4.50am on Saturday morning (4 November).

The burglar then stole money in a charity safe and damaged walls and doors in the building.

The offender is described as white, around 6ft tall of medium build, was wearing a navy blue hooded top, jeans, Adidas trainers and black leather clothes and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Detective Constable Graham Holmes said: “As well as stealing from charity the offender has also caused damage to the building. This is made all more disturbing as he appears to have deliberately targeted a place of worship.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting CF0637031117.