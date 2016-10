A car was stolen from Uffington after someone broke into a house and stole the key.

The bright blue Seat Leon Cupra 290, registration number KU16 YWZ, was taken from Bertie Lane between 12.30am and 5.30am this morning.

The key was stolen after access to the property was gained through an office window.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 44 of October 20, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.