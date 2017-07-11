Cannabis factory busted at Peterborough home

Police have seized more than 100 cannabis plants in a raid at a Peterborough home.

Officers raided the home in Fellowes Road, Fletton today (Tuesday) after being called yesterday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called by a member of the public at 11.40pm yesterday (July 10) to reports of suspicious activity at a property in Fellowes Road in Peterborough.

“Officers attended the scene and discovered more than 120 cannabis plants. No arrests have yet been made.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.