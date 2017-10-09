Can you help coroner trace Peterborough man’s family

A coroner is appealing for the next of kin of a Peterborough man to come forward after his death.

Dennis Alan Davidson, who lived in Derwent Drive, Gunthorpe, died recently aged 65.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Coroners Office is appealing for his family to come forward.

It is believed Mr Davidson may have had family connections in the Stamford area.

If you are a member of Mr Davidson’s family or have information about his next of kin, please contact 0345 045 1364.