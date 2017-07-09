Camera scheme is working

A scheme which has seen dash cams fitted to driving instructors’ cars has seen results in an attempt to improve motorists’ behaviour in the city.

So far 35 driving instructors have signed up to the scheme, with cameras installed in cars and warning signs fitted to the back of the vehicles.

It is hoped footage recorded can be used to improve driving standards.

Steve Edwards, one of the leaders of the scheme, said: “The reaction from both driving instructors and the public has been good. Driving standards in Peterborough are terrible, but we are already noticing differences.

“Last week a car came right up to the bumper, driving terribly. But when their passenger pointed out the sign on the back, they backed off, and drove sensibly.

“We would like police to look at the footage, and prosecute drivers if necessary .”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Dash cam footage can be a useful piece of evidence when investigating serious collisions. However, the footage is only one element of an investigation and does not always meet the evidential criteria for prosecution.

“When considering the process of reviewing large volumes of dash cam footage we have to consider the resource that is available to us, as well as the likelihood of prosecution.

“Our priorities are focused on protecting the vulnerable, which include areas such as domestic abuse, sexual assaults and child abuse.

“We have to use resources to address issues such as these most effectively.”