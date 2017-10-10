Cambridgeshire police warn over cheap meat after theft from food farm

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary at a farm near Wentworth in Cambridgeshire.

Between 6pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday (October 8) unknown offenders gained entry to the Manor Farm premises in Church Road.

A Kubota ATV vehicle and gardening equipment were removed, along with meat from freezers worth £100.

During the incident the electricity supply to the site was tripped, meaning additional frozen meat worth an estimated £4,000 was spoilt.

PC Matty Bage said: “I’d urge anyone who has seen the stolen vehicle to contact police as a matter of urgency. We’re also appealing to anyone who has been offered meat or gardening equipment for sale by cold callers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0577821017 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org