Cambridgeshire police target riders in ‘national motorcycle week of action’

Motorcyclists are being reminded to take their safety seriously as part of a week-long national motorbike campaign.

As part of the campaign, which runs from Monday August 28 until Sunday September 3, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit will be issuing fixed penalties, warnings and advice for motorcyclists.

Motorcyclists account for around 1% of UK road users but are one of the most vulnerable. They are 38 times more likely than car occupants to be killed per mile they ride.

Last year four motorcyclists were killed and 47 seriously injured on Cambridgeshire roads.

Drivers are reminded of the importance of watching out for bikers and to always look carefully when pulling out of junctions, manoeuvring and changing lanes.

Traffic officers will be out on the county’s roads giving advice to motorcyclists about staying safe on the roads, offering information about choosing the right helmet, wearing the right gear, riding defensively and offering further training to improve performance and safety. They will also be looking out for motorcyclists who are a danger to themselves and others through their dangerous riding and whose bikes are not roadworthy.

Casualty Reduction Officer Jon Morris said: “Sadly, motorcyclists are still some of the most vulnerable road users and that is why it’s so important that riders are extra vigilant.

“We are asking all bikers to take their time, plan their rides and think safety.

“Many traffic officers are keen motorcyclists and we want people to enjoy the freedom and excitement that motorcycling brings, but in a safe and responsible way.”

Earlier this year the force asked riders the question ‘Whose world are you?’ as part of a new road safety campaign to encourage bikers to take a little extra care on the roads.

The campaign delivered the message to bikers that to the world they’re just one person, but to one person they’re the world and encourages them to share pictures of them with that person on social media using #WhoseWorldAreYou

The campaign also aimed to make riders more meaningful to other motorists so they are more likely to see them on the road by showing them the person behind the helmet, demonstrating that bikers are a range of people, with names, personalities and families, just like car drivers.

The force are once again asking riders to share their photos using the hashtag #WhoseWorldAreYou

Matt Staton, from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership, said: “We were pleased to support the campaign earlier this year and encourage people to get involved again by sharing their photos on social media.

“We are committed to reducing the number of serious and fatal collisions on the county’s roads and I would urge everyone to play their part by looking out for one another.”