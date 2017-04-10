Cambridgeshire police send officers to London for funeral of police officer killed outside Parliament

A large contingent from Cambridgeshire police are in London for the funeral of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack while guarding the Houses of Parliament.

A police spokeswoman said: “Eighteen officers, including Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood and Assistant Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic, have travelled down to London today for the funeral of PC Keith Palmer.”

Police staff will also be observing a two minute silence today (Monday, April 10) at all of their buildings.

A full police funeral for PC Palmer (48) is taking place in London’s Southwark Cathedral.

Officers and members of the public will line the route as his coffin is taken from a chapel at the Palace of Westminster, where it had been allowed to rest after special permission was given by the Queen.