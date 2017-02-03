Cambridgeshire Police officer fined after denying sexual assault but pleading guilty to common assault

A Cambridgeshire Police officer has been fined after pleading not guilty to sexual assault but guilty to common assault.

PC David Cairns-Johnstone, 28, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to common assault at Luton Crown Court today, Friday February 3.

PC Cairns-Johnstone was originally charged with one count of sexual assault. He denied the charge but admitted a lesser charge of common assault which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was handed a £350 fine and must pay £750 towards court costs and £250 to the victim.

He remains suspended from duty pending misconduct proceedings.