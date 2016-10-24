Cambridgeshire Police officer faces disciplinary hearing after allegedly calling black Londoners “lying b*******”

A Cambridgeshire Police officer faces the sack after he allegedly called all black people from London “lying b*******.”

PC Rodger White allegedly made the remarks at Brampton Hut Services on the A14 near Huntingdon.

A police document released ahead of the hearing said: “It is alleged that on 15 November 2015, whilst on duty with the Road Policing Team, you were taking a refreshment break at the Brampton Hut Services with your colleagues and, whilst discussing the stop of an uninsured driver that you had conducted earlier on the shift, made a comment to the effect that: ‘At the end of the day if they are black and from London I will fingerprint them, as you know what they are like, all lying b*******.’

“It is alleged that this matter amounts to Gross Misconduct, namely a breach of the standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, is so serious that your dismissal would be justified and that the officer has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and in particular the standings relating to Equality and Diversity.”

The hearing is set to last three days and is due to start on October 31 in The Oakley Suite, Wyboston Lakes Conference Centre, Great North Road, Wyboston.