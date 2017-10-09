Cambridgeshire police officer admits gross misconduct after row with ticket inspector

A police officer who tried to push past two revenue inspectors who queried his ticket on the London Underground has admitted gross misconduct.

PC Josh Williams, of Cambridgeshire Police, was off-duty when he passed through a ticket barrier at Leicester Square and was approached by the inspectors.

A misconduct hearing at Biggleswade Town Council Offices in Bedfordshire was told the Huntingdon-based 29-year-old tried to push past the inspectors in an attempt to leave and became aggressive when he was stopped on January 23, 2016.

British Transport Police officers had to intervene, PC Williams was prosecuted for his behaviour and was convicted in separate proceedings at a magistrates’ court of using abusive and offensive language contrary to a railway byelaw.

The court found his behaviour “arrogant, uncompromising and confrontational”, misconduct papers said.

PC Williams admitted that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and a panel of three formally recorded that Standards of Professional Behaviour had been breached in respect of discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

The officer, a constable since 2011, told the hearing: “Since the incident I’ve had over 18 months of time to reflect on my actions and it’s allowed me to learn from the mistakes I made on that day.

“As I’ve previously stated, I’m deeply apologetic about how I dealt with the situation.

“This had a huge impact on my career and my family and friends.”

Colin Banham, for PC Williams, said the officer still had the confidence of his colleagues.

A reference from a senior officer, Chief Superintendent Chris Mead, said PC Williams had learnt from the incident and “matured”.

Mr Banham said: “He clearly put himself in a position that day where he acted, as he no doubt accepts himself, fairly disgracefully.”

He said PC Williams was put on restricted duties following the incident and hoped the panel would allow him to continue his career.

Panel chairman John Bassett adjourned the hearing until Tuesday while the panel considers the officer’s fate.