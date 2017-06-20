Cambridgeshire Police experiencing ‘exceptionally high’ call volumes

Cambridgeshire Police are currently receiving exceptionally high numbers of calls to both 999 and 101.

Staff in the force’s contact centres are working incredibly hard to reach the people in most need as soon as possible. Please only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.

If the situation you are calling about is not an emergency, please consider reporting information online rather than dialling 101.

Non-emergency incidents where the suspects are not at the scene, such as theft, criminal damage and burglary, can be reported via - https://www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/Crime/

Anti-social or careless driving can also be reported on our website - https://www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/AcDriving.aspx

