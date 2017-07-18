Cambridgeshire Police appeal for help to find missing man

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a man who has gone missing and is thought to be in Cambridgeshire.

Andrew McGuinn, who is 53 years old, was last seen in Stevenage at 9am on Tuesday, July 11.

He is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of stocky build, with a bald head, a goatee beard and a tattoo on his right arm.

There have been no further sightings of Andrew locally and police believe he may have travelled into Cambridgeshire.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.