Cambridgeshire fairground workers charged over death of girl, 7, in bouncy castle incident

Two Cambridgeshire fairground workers have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the death of a seven-year-old girl who was killed when the bouncy castle she was playing on blew away.

Summer Grant died from multiple injuries after a strong gust of wind apparently swept the inflatable 150 metres across a park in Harlow, Essex, on March 26 2016.

The scene of the bouncy castle tragedy in Essex last year.

Shelby Thurston, 25, and William Thurston, 28, of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, Cambridgeshire, have been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, Essex Police said.

The pair, who are also charged with failure to discharge a general health and safety duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on July 19.

Speaking last year, Cara Blackie, Summer’s mother, said she was “truly heartbroken.”

She said: “Words just can’t explain how I am feeling right now, life is just truly cruel. Summer was a bright, beautiful and most loving little girl, it is so unfair that you have been taken, it just doesn’t make sense.

Summer’s father, Lee Grant, spoke of the whole family’s shock, saying: “I never thought our beautiful angel would be taken away from us or that we would outlive her.

“She was the most happy, polite and beautiful girl in the world. I still can’t come to terms she’s not here.

“We all love you so so much, you will always be with us; love you to the moon and back, all our love Daddy, Mummy and family xxxx.”