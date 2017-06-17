Cambridgeshire detective sergeant awarded Queen’s Police Medal

Detective Sergeant Amerjit Singh has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Police Medal by Her Majesty The Queen for his dedication to protecting the most vulnerable.

DS Singh, 38, joined Cambridgeshire Constabulary in 2004 – the first Sikh police officer to be employed by the force, and has worked widely in Peterborough since.

He started out as a reactive PC and sergeant before moving to CID and working in numerous departments including the Serious Crime Team, Central Intelligence Bureau and Rape Investigation Team, as a detective constable and then detective sergeant. He is now studying to become an inspector and works within the Public Protection Department.

DS Singh originally started out as a legal executive but wanted a career that would allow him to give something back to the community and one that his family and children would be proud of.

He has been described by his colleagues as a dedicated professional and inspiring officer who has brought offenders of the most serious crimes to justice. He has dedicated time to building trust and confidence between the police and Sikh communities

He said: “I was immensely humbled and proud to receive this honour. I can only be the officer I am today because of the fantastic colleagues who I have worked with over the years. This recognition is for all of us who share the same ethics, values and vision to keep Cambridgeshire safe."

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “Amerjit embodies all that is good at Cambridgeshire Constabulary. He is dedicated to protecting the vulnerable through professional, thorough investigation. Furthermore, his contribution to developing community, police relations and supporting great diversity within the police service is invaluable. He is one of our unsung heroes and worthy of this prestigious honour.”

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service, Nick Hurd added: “The work our police do cutting crime and keeping us safe is incredibly important. I am delighted to see a dedicated public servant like DS Singh awarded for their dedication and commitment. I am particularly pleased that more than half of the Queen’s Police Medals continue to be awarded to rank and file police officers for their work cutting crime and keeping our communities safe.”