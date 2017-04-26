Cambridgeshire Bobby Scheme launches crowdfunding bid

A crowdfunding page has been launched to raise money to allow Cambridgeshire’s Bobby Scheme to assist more vulnerable residents.

Cambridgeshire’s Bobby Scheme installs security measures and provides crime prevention advice for vulnerable residents aged 65 and over in the county.

The crowdfunder page aims to raise awareness of the Bobby Scheme’s work whilst providing residents and local businesses with a place to easily make donations.

With more donations, the Bobby Scheme aims to expand its service and provide support to even more people.

Every day, the Bobby Scheme proactively contacts vulnerable victims of crime from across the county to offer free security equipment and safety advice.

Jeff and Steve, the scheme’s two Security Advisors, work alongside Cambridgeshire police and mainly help protect the homes of victims who are elderly, disabled or at risk of domestic violence.

Securing a whole house for free typically costs £150 and so the scheme is appealing for support from local residents and businesses to help keep the service going.

Since launching in 2001 the Bobby Scheme has secured the homes of more than 25,000 vulnerable burglary victims throughout the county and are proud to hold a repeat victimisation rate of less than 1%.

Find out more by visiting http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/keeping-the-vulnerable-safe/