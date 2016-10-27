Calls for vigilance after spate of bin arsons in town

Officers are urging members of the public to contact police if they see dustbins which have been set alight following a spate of arson attacks in a Cambridgeshire town.

The message follows a spate of nine arson attacks on bins in St Neots over the past few weeks.

PC Dawn Fuller is urging people to be aware of the implications a small fire can cause.

She said: “Luckily the majority of the incidents have caused no damage other than to the bins, but on Tuesday morning we attended an incident in Kings Road where the bin fire had spread and caused damage to a vehicle and an electrical cable.

“Although setting a bin alight may seem like a harmless prank at first, these things can quickly escalate and become really dangerous.

“Inflicting risk and worry within the community is simply unacceptable and the damage these fires are causing will not be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch to help us put a stop to this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Officers do not have descriptions of those committing the offences and are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.