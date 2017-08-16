Call for more police following stabbing in Yaxley

There have been calls for more police patrols in Yaxley following two serious assaults in less than a month.

A teenage boy was seriously injured when he was stabbed in the village on Monday night.

The 15-year-old was attacked by a group of men in Park Close at about 7pm.

Armed police were called to Yaxley after the attack.

The attack came after a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a gang of men on Monday, July 24.

The attack happened at 10.15pm in the Middletons Road recreation ground when 30 men chased him away from the park.

Now Des Watt, Huntingdonshire District Councillor for Yaxley, has called for more action to keep residents safe.

He said: “I am very distressed at hearing of this incident in what is normally a very pleasant and quiet village.

“Our residents will also feel very concerned at this shocking news.

“More certainly needs to be done, the first step needs to be to identify the most urgent and pressing needs, then to make sure that the funding and expertise is available both from the Local Authority and the Police.

“It is my intention to bring pressure to bear on all parties to ensure that Yaxley is made to be as it should be.

“My first priority is to ask the Local police to have a higher presence on our streets and in our open spaces.

“My next priority is to help develop more long term measures to keep our Youth occupied and out of harms way in the evenings.

“I hope that the young person concerned makes a speedy recovery.”

Police have said they are increasing patrols in the area following the stabbing.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Foreman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident. We know residents will be concerned and we will be conducting extra patrols in the area.”

Officers have also released a description of the men involved in the latest attack. The men were described as Asian and black, one was wearing a black T-shirt with a symbol on the front and the others were wearing baseball caps. The men took the victim’s bag containing his phone.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.