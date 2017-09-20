Bus dispute leads to street fight in Peterborough with two men arrested

Two men have been arrested after a dispute on a Peterborough bus turned into a street fight.

Police were called to Bourges Boulevard, near TK Maxx, at 5pm today (Wednesday, September 20).

There were reports of three men fighting, but when officers arrived one man had left the scene.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, with one of the men receiving treatment in an ambulance which also attended the scene.

A police spokesman said there had been an altercation on a bus, with the dispute continuing onto the street.

Police were called by the bus driver to the incident.