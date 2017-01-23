Burglars get away with £20,000 after break in at Peterborough Post Office

Burglars got away with £20,000 after breaking into a Peterborough post office.

The branch in Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville was hit at about 12.47am this morning (Monday).

The offenders forced entry into a post office and used heat based equipment to break into the ATM safe making off with approximately £20,000.

A grey Mitsubishi Pajero was abandoned outside the post office with the engine still running. The vehicle had been stolen.

DC Louise Mann from the Peterborough serious crime team said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the break in or seen the Mitsubishi Pajero in the lead up to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.