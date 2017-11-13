Burglar who smashed into Peterborough home, forcing terrified family to barricade themselves from danger, is jailed

A burglar who forced his way into a property causing the terrified occupants to barricade themselves into a room has been jailed.

John Biddle, 20, and two other men smashed the glass in the front door of a property in Myrtle Avenue, Peterborough, before using a crowbar to get inside.

The three people inside, a woman in her 20s, a teenage boy and a teenage girl, phoned the police and following advice from the call handler barricaded themselves into the kitchen using a fridge freezer.

The three men stole a car stereo, a small amount of cannabis and a pair of Nike trainers and left the scene shortly before officers arrived.

Forensic investigations led detectives to identify Biddle, of Feoffees Road, in Somersham, from a small amount of blood left at the scene.

When officers arrested him on 5 June he was in possession of a knuckleduster. He was charged with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Last Tuesday (November 7) Biddle pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to seven years and two months in jail. This term included a breach of a suspended sentence he had previously been given for a separate offence.

The identities of the other men involved in the incident are unknown.

Detective Constable Justin Parr said: “The victims in this case were absolutely terrified.

“Burglary can have a long lasting impact on victims and tackling it is a force priority. The sentence handed to Biddle reflects the serious nature of the offence.”