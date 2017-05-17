Burglar pleads guilty after being caught in the act at Peterborough home

A burglar who was caught attempting to steal a games console from a Peterborough home has pleaded guilty in court.

Aaron Cliffe, (20) of Pipe Lane, pleaded guilty to dwelling burglary at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The victim was upstairs at his home in Huntly Grove when he heard a window being broken downstairs at the rear of the property.

He then found the burglar at the back window trying to steal a games console.

Cliffe attempted to flee the scene but was caught and detained by the victim.

A second person tried to get involved and free the burglar.

Christopher Woodings (45) of no fixed abode was charged with assisting an offender but pleaded not guilty at the same court hearing.

Both men have been remanded into custody.